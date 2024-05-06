Suspect points “AR15-style rifle” at police before being shot in Huber Heights

A male suspect pointed an “AR15-style rifle” before he was shot by a Huber Heights police officer early Sunday morning, a spokesperson from the Huber Heights Police Department said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officer in Huber Heights

Huber Heights police officers were dispatched at 1:33 a.m. to the area of State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road on initial reports of a road rage incident, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A male victim told police he was trying to get away from the suspect who allegedly shot out his window and rammed into his car. They ended up at the Shell Gas Station at the 8000 block of State Route 235.

As officers arrived at the scene, they tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle while attempting to leave the gas station parking lot.

The suspect continued south on State Route 235 at a high rate of speed and turned onto New Carlisle Pike, the spokesperson said.

Officers tried a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. They continued north on New Carlisle Pike and officers saw objects thrown from the suspect’s vehicle, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>Person shot by sheriff’s deputy during welfare check in Butler County

The suspect traveled west on Taylorsville Road and pulled into a residence.

An officer’s cruiser video shows the suspect get out of the car, face the officers, raise a black “AR15-style rifle,” and point it directly at the officers, the spokesperson said.

The officer closest to the suspect opened fire and struck the suspect.

The suspect then ran from officers but continued to turn around and point the weapon at officers, the spokesperson said.

Officers chased the suspect on foot until he collapsed on the front porch of the residence on Taylorsville Road.

Medics were dispatched to the scene and administered first aid to the suspect.

They transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s identity will be released once the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approves charges, the spokesperson said.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Department and Ohio BCI.

We will continue to provide updates.