Suspect pleads guilty in robbery, murder of St. Paul man

A 21-year-old suspected of helping others to rob and kill a man behind his St. Paul home has pled guilty to murder on the eve of his trial.

Arteze Kinerd pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday for the 2022 death of 22-year-old Alex Becker. Kinerd also pled guilty to kidnapping in a separate incident that took place weeks before Becker's death. The pleas came before Kinerd was scheduled to have a bench trial this week.

Judge Nicole Starr will sentence Kinerd on June 3. Becker's mother Tara wrote on social media that she disagrees with Kinerd's plea, adding that the sentence he likely faces in exchange for his plea will likely be too brief and that she will "never be ok."

"I have no desire for punishment, rather my concerns are for public safety. I feel the offered sentence is too low and that Kinerd will continue to hurt people on his release from prison," Becker's social media post read. "I struggle every moment of every single day. My son was targeted for a robbery, ambushed, and murdered by strangers ... my son was a beautiful kind human being. While I believe no one deserves to be killed he deserved it least of all."

Representatives from the Ramsey County Attorney's Office did not disclose the terms of Kinerd's plea.

Becker was yards away from his home when prosecutors say Kinerd and two others robbed and shot him six times, killing him days after Christmas. Security camera footage from that night shows a black sedan drive past Becker, circling back some time later where Kinerd, 19-year-old Detwan Allen and 26-year-old Shaun Travis are believed to have exited. The three followed Becker after he turned into the alley leading to his home.

Moments later, a camera down the street recorded the sound of multiple gunshots before capturing the same sedan leave the scene.

Travis was acquitted of aiding and abetting Becker's murder after testifying that was unaware of Kinerd and Allen's plans that night. Allen was found guilty of second-degree murder during his trial in December. He will be sentenced for the charge during a hearing scheduled for April 26.