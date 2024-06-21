Suspect in North Texas woman’s murder wrapped body in victim’s own sheets: court records

The man accused of murdering a 43-year-old Azle woman and concealing her body in a yard admitted to striking the victim on her head with his fist and wrapping her body in sheets from her bedroom, according to court documents.

Shane Breshers was arrested June 14 as the primary suspect in the killing of Heather Treibly, according to Azle police. Treibly was reported missing May 27, and her body was found June 12 in the back yard of the home where she had been staying, in the 100 block of Ty Lane.

When Treibly went missing, her roommates told police that Breshers was the last person she had been seen with. Breshers admitted to officers that he had spent time alone with Treibly at her residence on May 26 and 27, according to his arrest warrant affidavit.

On June 12, the property owners at Treibly’s residence found a bundle wrapped in a pink sheet in the back yard. The Texas Ranger assigned to the case found human remains inside and turned them over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the affidavit.

Treibly, who according to social media posts had been undergoing treatment for cancer, was identified by her tattoos and medical paraphernalia which were present with the body. The body was secured with electrical cords, which matched the description of cords missing from Treibly’s room, the affidavit states.

One of the cords was wrapped around Treibly’s neck, according to the affidavit. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office told the investigator that Treibly had fractured ribs, a fractured jawbone and signs of trauma on her neck.

Video footage from Treibly’s residence shows a man dressed in dark shorts and no shirt pushing a yellow shopping cart with a bundle inside from the house to the southeast corner of the property, the affidavit states. The bundle resembles the one Treibly’s body was found in.

The investigator identified the man pushing the cart as Breshers, based on his social media accounts and body-camera footage from his previous interview with Azle police. On June 14 an arrest warrant was issued for Breshers on the grounds of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The 52-year-old was arrested by Texas Rangers at his home the same day.

After his arrest, Breshers admitted to hitting Treibly on the head with his fist, police said. He told investigators that she fell to the ground and was unresponsive. After discovering she had no pulse, Breshers said, he wrapped Treibly in sheets from her bedroom, took her body to the yard in a shopping cart and covered it, according to the affidavit.

When asked about Treibly’s broken jaw, Breshers said he kicked her body after wrapping it in the sheets, the affidavit states. He told investigators he couldn’t remember doing anything with electrical cords, but recalled seeing the cords in Treibly’s bedroom.

Breshers has been charged with Treibly’s murder. He is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $650,000 bond, according to court records. Breshers’ attorney, Brian Goza, did not immediately respond to the Star-Telegram’s request for comment Friday.