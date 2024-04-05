Suspect nabbed after two attempted carjackings in Columbia, highway chase

Columbia police, Boone and Callaway county sheriff deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol had a wild Tuesday thanks to a Camdenton man.

Josue Lopez, 30, is accused of felony vehicle hijacking, two counts of attempted child kidnapping, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and misdemeanors of third-degree attempted kidnapping and operating a vehicle without a valid licenses after two carjacking incidents and a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 63 all starting at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The first attempted carjacking happened at the Break Time convenience store in the 2700 Block of East Broadway. The adult male driver of the car had left to go inside, leaving an adult woman and two children in the vehicle, Columbia police reported.

Lopez was parked next to the victim's vehicle. He then was reported to get into the vehicle, looked at the victims in the back seat and said, "We're leaving," according to court documents.

Victims did not know Lopez and as he put his hands on the wheel and gear shifter, the adult woman grabbed an alternator from the floorboard and acted as if she was going to hit Lopez with it, court documents stated. Lopez got out of the victim's vehicle, got back into his own and left the area. A victim reported being uncomfortable and scared.

Roughly 10 minutes later, another attempted carjacking was reported outside of the Conley Road Walmart.

Lopez was reported to have approached the adult male victim's vehicle tapping on the driver's side window. Lopez dragged the victim from the vehicle, inflicting injuries, police said.

Lopez got into the vehicle and attempted to drive away, but was thwarted by the victim and a passerby. Lopez then returned to his vehicle, leading to the police chase down Highway 63 until Lopez's eventually arrest in the 500 block of Airport Road in Jefferson City.

Lopez had an initial hearing Thursday afternoon after the Boone County Prosecutor's Office motioned for him to be held without bond. The motion notes Lopez has an identification card from the country of Mexico and thus possibly could flee to that country.

