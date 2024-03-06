Suspect nabbed in fatal shooting of Brooklyn bodega worker over $2 cigarillo

A suspect was arrested Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn bodega worker over a $2 cigarillo, cops said.

Daquan David, 29, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the Feb. 26 death of Nazim Berry.

David asked Berry for a free Black & Mild at the bodega on Franklin St. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights but the employee said no, cops said.

David left and then returned with a gun, allegedly shooting Berry, 37, in the head.

Cops found Berry outside the Amin Deli about 4:15 p.m.. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved.

David’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday afternoon.