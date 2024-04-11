Suspect in murder and mutilation of man in Fresno County set to be in court
A teenager is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, accused of murdering and mutilating a man earlier this year.
An appeals court judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay the start of the hush money trial on the grounds that presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted.
Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation, per the New York Times.
The Naylors first achieved this unique feat last July against the Rangers.
Clark will be the third player in program history to receive the honor.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Jackson Holliday, whom the Orioles drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2022, was called up from their Triple-A team on Tuesday.
A flagship European Union digital market regulation appears to be shaking up competition in the mobile browser market. It's been a little over a month since the Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into application and there are early signs it's having an impact by forcing phone makers to show browser choice screens to users. On Wednesday, Reuters reported growth data shared by Cyprus-based web browser Aloha and others that it said suggests the new law is stirring the competitive pot and helping smaller browser makers gain share or at least grab more attention than they were.
There are a couple of situations when you might want to open a bank account for another person. Be sure to understand the rules and which documents you’ll need.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
Sleeker, better insulated and better priced — the brand may have outdone itself with its latest debut.
“The value of packaging these acts together can really be a 1+1+1 = 10,” a music insider told Yahoo Entertainment.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
Suggs is due in court on April 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Housing costs remained elevated in March, raising concerns over when a recent easing of apartment rents will show up in the US government's inflation data —and if the softening will hold.
Analysts believe OPEC will step in with spare capacity if prices get too high.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
Amazon has decided to cut off paid perks for Alexa developers. The company confirmed to Engadget on Wednesday that it will end the Alexa Developer Rewards Program at the end of June.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Toyota debuted its brand-new 2025 4Runner on Wednesday night, giving the SUV its first full makeover in 14 years, with a new hybrid powertrain to boot.
Vampire Survivors is due to hit PlayStation 4 and PS5 in summer 2024. Yep, the summer that starts in just a few months.