Suspect in Mercer County stabbing turns himself in (copy)

Apr. 12—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — A suspect in a stabbing Wednesday outside an Athens Road store surrendered Thursday at the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Tevas Jermaine Hill, 46, of Princeton turned himself in at the sheriff's department to answer a malicious assault warrant, said Lt. S.A. Sommers.

A stabbing was reported around 3:20 p.m. outside the Dollar General Store on Athens Road. The Princeton Rescue Squad took the victim to WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital and he was later transported to Carillion Hospital for further treatment. The victim's name was not released Thursday.

An investigation Wednesday revealed that two adult males fought in the parking lot and one of them stabbed the other, Sommers said.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled the area and the victim waited for deputies and EMS to arrive.

Sommers and Deputy N. J. Mason are investigating the incident.

According to the West Virginia Code, malicious assault is a felony offense punishable by one to 5 years in prison, up to 12 months in jail.

No other details were immediately released Thursday regarding the case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com