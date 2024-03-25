Suspect in Mauldin double murder found dead at state park in McCormick County

A suspect in a double homicide that occurred in Mauldin was found dead in McCormick County Sunday morning.

Christopher Minor, 50, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Baker Creek State Park, according to an email from the Mauldin Police Department sent Sunday afternoon. Minor was a suspect for the murders of Mariellen Bessent Minor, 41, and Kim Melissa Thrift, 52, which occurred Saturday evening.

According to the email, Mauldin PD was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments around 6 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Thrift deceased inside a vehicle deceased and Mariellen Minor deceased outside of the vehicle, both with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Christopher Minor, found dead Sunday, was wanted for the murder of 41-year-old Mariellen Bessent Minor, his wife, and 52-year-old Kim Melissa Thrift, Mariellen Minor’s friend, at the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments on Saturday evening. (Credit: MCKENZIE LANGE/ Staff)

Christopher Minor was a resident at the apartments and the two women came by to pick up Minors’ two children, according to the email. According to Mauldin Police Chief George Miller, Christopher and Mariellen were previously married but were separated.

Mauldin PD subsequently issued a warrant for Christopher Minor’s arrest for two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime. The department sent a "Be On the Look Out" notice for Minor after learning he fled the scene.

According to the email, park rangers from Baker Creek State Park, roughly an hour and a half away from Mauldin, alerted the police department that Minor had been located at 10:14 a.m. on Sunday. The park rangers found Minor’s vehicle unoccupied and eventually found him deceased by Lake Thurmond after searching the area. According to Miller, the investigation will be closed due to the offender’s death.

“Police are encouraging anyone who may be involved in a domestic violence situation to contact local law enforcement so they can receive assistance,” the email sent Sunday afternoon concluded.

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News and can be reached at tbenjamin@gannett.com or on X @Terrybenji2.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Suspect in Mauldin double homicide found dead at state park