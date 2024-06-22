Suspect in March killing arrested on warrant

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man accused of walking into a home and fatally shooting a man has been arrested one month after a warrant was issued.

Michael Dandridge, 39, is charged with the March 21 murder of David Strowder Sr. inside the 50-year-old man’s home at the south end of Elkhart. He allegedly walked into Strowder’s residence at 2425 Morton Ave. and shot him, then walked out and told the man’s family not to call the police.

An arrest warrant was issued May 13 and served on Monday. Dandridge received a preliminary trial date of Jan. 6 during an initial hearing Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Elkhart police responded to Strowder’s residence at around 7:25 p.m. after a woman called 911 and said her husband had been shot. Officers found Strowder in a back bedroom, on the floor between the bed and the wall, and he was declared dead after medics arrived.

An autopsy determined that Strowder died of a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

Witnesses described seeing Dandridge arrive in a white SUV and walk up to the house with a drum magazine for a gun in his waistband. He allegedly opened the bedroom door and had a short conversation with Strowder before one or two gunshots rang out.

A child in the home was heard saying “Why did you shoot my dad?” while gripping Dandridge’s leg as he walked out, according to police. As he left, Dandridge allegedly told her and her mother not to say what happened or to bring up his name.

Dandridge allegedly got back into the SUV and drove away while the witnesses found that Strowder had been shot.