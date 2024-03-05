Suspect in Madeline Soto’s death sexually abused her for nearly two years, records show

Stephan Sterns, the prime suspect in 13-year-old Madeline Soto’s death, had been sexually abusing the girl for nearly two years, according to video and photographs discovered by Kissimmee police investigators looking into her disappearance.

The details come from affidavits filed in Osceola County court and made public Tuesday. The Kissimmee Police Department released heavily blacked-out versions of the same affidavits last week, but following the discovery of the girl’s body, it placed lightly redacted versions into the court’s records revealing the new information.

Sterns, the 37-year-old boyfriend of Madeline’s mother, faces two counts of sexual battery of a minor, including when Madeline was 11, which carries up to a death sentence if convicted.

Kissimmee police Chief Betty Holland previously declined to confirm whether Madeline was the alleged victim of those offenses. While her name remains blacked out in the new court filings, one affidavit mentions Madeline’s birth date and another refers to the victim as “the missing juvenile.” The affidavits also describe the sexual attacks by Sterns, but the Orlando Sentinel will not publish those details.

The abuse took place between February 2022 and February 2024, a time frame starting when the girl was 11 to around the time she went missing, investigators said in the affidavits. The documents offer specifics about two separate incidents depicted in videos and photos found on Sterns’ phone, one that took place in August 2022, when Madeline was 11, and another at an unspecified time when she was 12.

In a press conference last week, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a search of Madeline’s phone, which she left at home the morning she went missing, discovered messages to friends saying she planned to “live in the woods” when she turned 13.

Her 13th birthday was Feb. 22.

Sterns has yet to be charged for killing Madeline. He was arrested on the battery charges days after she was reported missing, when detectives searched his phone and found the photos and video depicting the sexual abuse. He is in the Osceola County Jail without bond.

According to the affidavit, Orange County detectives were able to pinpoint the room where many of the incidents took place inside the apartment where Madeline lived with Sterns and her mother, in Venetian Bay Villages in Kissimmee. Madeline’s mother, Jenn Soto, has not been identified as a suspect in her disappearance or death.

Madeline was reported missing last week Monday after Sterns said he dropped her off in front of a church blocks away from Hunter’s Creek Middle School, where she was a student.

At a joint press conference held by Holland and Mina on Friday, they told reporters that video evidence showed Sterns throwing Madeline’s belongings into a dumpster around 7:35 a.m. the day of her disappearance. The video, they added, showed Sterns returning at 8:19 a.m., at which time investigators said Madeline was visible and believed to be dead in the car.

Hours after that press conference, the girl’s body was found by Osceola County Sheriff’s Office search teams in a wooded area on Hickory Tree Road in St. Cloud.