Suspect on the loose in the woods after stabbing in Coconut Creek nature preserve, police say

A suspect was on the loose in the woods of a nature preserve in Coconut Creek Saturday evening after stabbing someone there sometime that afternoon, according to police. A male victim was airlifted to the hospital and is in serious condition.

The stabbing took place on a walking trail near the 4900 block of Hilton Road, according to Coconut Creek Police Sgt. Scotty Leamon. The male suspect then fled into the woods. Coconut Creek Police set up a perimeter around the woods and were still searching for him as of 6 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to Broward Health General in Fort Lauderdale.

Leamon could not say if the people involved are adults or minors, and declined to say how many times the victim was stabbed or where because only the suspect would have that information.

Police believe it was not a random stabbing, Leamon said. He did not have a description of the suspect but said he might release one if the suspect escapes the woods.

“We’re gonna look at the woods real hard and go from there,” Leamon said.