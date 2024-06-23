Suspect leads deputies on chase following deadly shooting outside Southern California Planet Fitness

A suspect led authorities on a chase after allegedly shooting a man outside a Planet Fitness in Riverside County.

According to a spokesperson with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Perris Boulevard in the city of Perris just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday on a shooting call.

“The reporting party stated a man had been shot at the location,” RCSO said. “When deputies arrived, they located the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene…witnesses reported the suspect fled in a gray truck.”

Video taken in the immediate aftermath of the fatal shooting shows a massive police presence outside the Planet Fitness, which is open 24 hours.

Shortly after the shooting, a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office helicopter located the suspect’s vehicle on Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont, law enforcement officials said. Ground units attempted to make contact, but the suspect took off and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit eventually terminated in Hemet after the suspect crashed into a wall near Florida Avenue and Acacia Way around 1 a.m.

They were taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.

The suspect was not immediately identified, and what led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

