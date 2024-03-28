Suspect at large after murdering grandfather in Los Angeles County

A reward is being offered as authorities are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a grandfather in South Gate.

The victim was identified as Hector Ascencio Sr., 57, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sept. 16, 2023, Ascencio was inside his home on the 2500 block of Glenwood Place. Someone had knocked on his front door and when he went to answer it, he was shot and killed by an unknown suspect.

Ascencio’s young granddaughter was home at the time and witnessed the murder, authorities said.

The suspect or suspects drove away from the scene in a dark-colored four-door vehicle. It’s unknown how many people were inside the car.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Hector Ascencio Sr., 57, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Teens stole thousands of dollars worth of beauty products in Orange County

A $30,000 reward is being offered by L.A. County officials for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 and ask for Detective E. Soliz or Detective M. Rivas.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.