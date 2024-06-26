Suspect at large after car chase: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in a car chase that occurred in Mobile Tuesday night is still at large, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD officials said officers attempted to make a traffic stop at Duval Street and Houston Street after the suspect allegedly violated traffic laws. However, the driver did not stop, and a chase ensued.

Hurlburt Field Airman accused of choking woman, child in Santa Rosa County: Report

Officers chased after the vehicle until it ended on Gimon Circle.

Police said the suspect got out of the car on Gimon Circle and ran toward the water. He is still at large.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.