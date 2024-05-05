Suspect at large after Beaver Dams shooting and police presence

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Catlin man who they say is suspected to have been involved in a shooting that led to a large police presence in Beaver Dams on Saturday.

Rexford “Ely” Smith, 40, was identified as the suspect in a reported shooting in the Town of Dix. Smith’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, and authorities say he could be armed with a firearm. Anyone who has any information about the incident Smith is suspected to have been involved in or his location is urged to call the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office at 607-535-8222. An image of Smith can be seen below.

Rexford “Ely” Smith (Courtesy: Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 at about 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, to report gunfire at Mill Hill Road in the Town of Dix. Officers responded to the scene and found an ongoing conflict. More information led them to a secondary location on State Route 414 in the Town of Catlin.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the Watkins Glen Police Department, and the New York State Police Department in securing the area, ensuring the safety of civilians, and investigating the incident. Multiple Fire Departments and EMS personnel were also on the scene to provide medical assistance.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office says that this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no direct threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

