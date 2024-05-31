Suspect in Laken Riley murder enters plea

ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF) – The man charged with killing Laken Riley, who was out on a run on UGA’s campus in late February, appeared in court Friday morning.

Jose Ibarra went before a Clarke County Superior Court judge around 11:00 a.m. for his arraignment hearing.

The hearing was short as attorneys for Ibarra, who sat in the courtroom with headphones on, entered a Not Guilty plea on his behalf.

Laken’s parents were in the courtroom for the hearing.

The case will now head to trial which the Judge expects to start sometime in the fall.

