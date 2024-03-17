Suspect in killing of NM police officer, Marion County paramedic arrested, deputies say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man wanted in connection with the killing of a New Mexico State Police officer and linked to the death of Pee Dee paramedic has been arrested by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, according to Nexstar affiliate KRQE.

Jaremy Smith, 32, is blamed in the fatal shooting of Ofc. Justin Hare and a person of interest in the death of Phonesia Machado-Fore, 52, of Marion. Her body was found on Friday.

New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said at a Saturday news conference that Smith had ties to the Albuquerque area and was to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post around 10:30 a.m. that a deputy-involved shooting occurred in the area of Unser Boulevard and Anderson Hill Avenue — an intersection in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico State Police confirmed on Facebook about 11:15 a.m. that Smith had been captured by the sheriff’s office and deferred media inquires to the sheriff’s office.

At a Saturday news conference, Weisler said Smith had set an ambush along Interstate 40 the previous morning, posing a stranded motorist with a flat tire and waving down others for help.

Hare arrived on scene about 5 a.m. to offer help. He parked behind a white BMW Smith was driving that later would be identified as belonging to Machado-Fore.

Weisler said Hare was preparing to give Smith a ride into town with Smith approached the passenger side of his cruiser and shot him, then shot him from the driver’s side.

Hare’s body was found along a frontage road but Smith escaped on foot and was able to elude officers, Weisler said.

“Jaremy Smith, we are coming for you,” Weisler said on Saturday afternoon. “I implore you to turn yourself in and surrender peacefully, there’s been enough death and despair. But if he does not, I guarantee you this, we will find him, there is nowhere he can run, there is nowhere he can hide where we will not find him.”

Meanwhile, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News13 on Saturday that Smith is a “person of interest” in the death of Machado-Fore, whose body was discovered on Friday in Dillon County after last being seen on March 12 at her home in Marion.

