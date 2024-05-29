Suspect kept Tri-Cities police on the run for an hour, but couldn’t shake a WSP plane

A 38-year-old suspect known to Tri-Cities police as a “habitual runner” met his match Friday thanks to a Washington State Patrol airplane.

In the past, Shawn P. Stevens used stolen license plates and even painted his car different colors to avoid being arrested, said the WSP.

But Friday his tricks ran out when he tried fleeing from a Richland police officer about 5:45 p.m. in a Ford Mustang that had been spray-painted several times.

He initially got away but a WSP airplane had just taken off to help with Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement and spotted the fleeing Mustang on Court Street in Pasco.

A Richland detective told troopers that they’d been trying to catch him for a long time.

A man fled from Washington State Patrol troopers for about an hour on Friday, but wasn’t able to escape the plane following him from above.

This time the hour-long pursuit wound through the Tri-Cities, mainly in Pasco, east Kennewick and Finley, according to the WSP.

Troopers set up spike strips ahead of the car several times, but Stevens managed avoid them, the WSP said. They finally were able to puncture three of the Mustang’s four tires.

Stevens continued for a distance before eventually stopping in an east Kennewick driveway, police said. He ran from the car into a small farm where police quickly caught up with him.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license, DUI, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He also had several outstanding warrants.