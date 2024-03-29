Suspect in July shooting at events center released on $1 million bond

Jose Luis Flores III, the suspect in last summer's deadly shooting at an Amarillo events center, was released from jail on bond this week.

The $1 million bond for Flores was posted March 27, and he was released from the Randall County Jail on March 26, records show.

He had been booked into the jail on July 15, 2023 and is charged with two counts of murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the July 9, 2023 overnight incident.

His bond was set at $1 million. A bond reduction hearing was held in November, but the bond was not reduced. Records also indicate a plea negotiation hearing was held Jan. 30.

Flores was arrested in connection to the shooting at an event venue in the shopping center at 4515 S. Georgia, which left two dead and five injured.

When Amarillo officers arrived to the scene at about 12:54 a.m. July 9, they found that there had been a party at this location and a fight broke out among some of the attendees before the shooting, police said at the time. Semagea D Smith, 32, and Dequincton T Taylor, 28, were killed.

The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit investigated the incident.

