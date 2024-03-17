Suspect Jaremy Smith captured following fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police officer

The suspect wanted for the killing of a New Mexico State Police officer has been captured following a "pursuit and officer-involved shooting," authorities say.

Police say Jaremy Smith, 32, of South Carolina, shot Officer Justin Hare on Interstate 40 near mile marker 318 at around 5:30 a.m. Friday after Smith pulled over to the side of the road with a flat tire.

"Yesterday we said that we would bring Jaremy Smith to justice. There was nowhere that he could run, that there is nowhere that he could hide. And today, thanks to our community, to our fellow law enforcement partners, we were able to do that," New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said Sunday at a news briefing.

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said authorities managed to track down Smith earlier this morning following a tip from a gas station employee in Alburquerque. As police moved in, a foot pursuit ensued during which shots were fired, he added.

NEW MEXICO COP KILLER WAS DRIVING CAR BELONGING TO SOUTH CAROLINA PARAMEDIC FOUND DEAD, POLICE SAY

Phonesia Machado-Fore, left, Jaremy Smith, center, and Officer Justin Hare, right. Smith is accused of killing Hare and driving a BMW belonging to Machado-Fore, who was found dead in South Carolina on Friday.

Smith was struck by the gunfire and is now recovering at a local hospital, according to Allen, noting that no deputies were hurt. An investigation is ongoing.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, Smith was trying to flag down passing motorists, and Hare arrived and parked behind the suspect, Weisler said.

Weisler said that Smith approached the police car at the passenger side door and, after a short conversation about fixing the tire, pulled out a gun and shot Hare.

The suspect then walked to the driver’s side door and shot Hare again before pushing him into the passenger seat, according to Weisler.

FLASHBACK: SUSPECT IN NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER SHOOTING CONSIDERED ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’

Police escort fallen Officer Justin Hare's casket on Friday

Smith allegedly then drove away in the police vehicle, which was abandoned a short time later.

"Officer Hare died serving his state and his community. On a cold, dark and windy morning, he offered help to a person he thought was in need," Weisler said Saturday, fighting back tears.

"That person killed him in cold blood. The last words Officer Hare uttered on this earth was to offer help to a man who was about to kill him," he added.

Hare is survived by his girlfriend and two young children, Weisler said.

A police officer was fatally shot near the city of Tucumcari in New Mexico on Friday morning. Suspect Jaremy Smith was arrested on Sunday.

Police say Smith was driving a BMW belonging to Phonesia Machado-Fore, a paramedic found dead in Dillon County, South Carolina, on Friday evening. An autopsy to determine her cause of death is scheduled for Monday.





Original article source: Suspect Jaremy Smith captured following fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police officer