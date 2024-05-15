Suspect in January 2023 shooting death of Elmira man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

A man charged in the shooting death of an Elmira man early in 2023 has pleaded guilty to a murder charge.

In March 2023, a Chemung County grand jury indicted Davonte A. Alligood, no address given, on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

The charges stem from the Jan. 19, 2023 death of Willie James Davis, 56, of Elmira.

In Chemung County Court on Wednesday, Alligood, accompanied by his attorney Jennifer LaBeau, pleaded guilty in front of Judge Richard W. Rich Jr. to second-degree murder. Chief Assistant District Attorney Susan Rider-Ulacco represented the District Attorney's Office.

Police found Davis dead on West Third Street in the city after officers responded at about 11:15 a.m. to a report of a man down with blood on him, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Alligood fatally shot Davis with a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, according to the indictment. There was no indication of motive or if the two knew each other.

Alligood admitted in court to intentionally shooting and killing Davis at 659 W. Third St.

The plea agreement calls for Alligood to serve a minimum of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Following the plea, Rich imposed the agreed-upon sentence.

