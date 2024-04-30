Suspect involved at hit-and-run at Indiana County Walmart wanted by state police

State police are trying to identify a male regarding a hit-and-run crash at the Walmart in Burrell Township on April 25.

The vehicle involved is described as a silver Ford F-150 towing a black utility trailer.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen traveling north on Route 119, state police say.

Tips may be referred to Trooper Ramsden at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

4th police officer dies in Charlotte shooting; 4 officers left injured 3 people arrested after traffic stop in Pittsburgh; could be related to Mercer gun store burglary 2 charged with abuse of a corpse after body of Aliquippa woman found in abandoned building VIDEO: Sharpsburg fire under investigation by Allegheny County Fire Marshal DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts