Suspect injured by own gun during struggle with police at Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A suspect was injured during an arrest when their gun went off at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville on May 5.

According to Sgt. Stephen Mauk with the Fayetteville Police Department, police went to stop someone from doing donuts in the mall parking lot. One of the suspects ran away from police and an officer gave chase.

Mauk says the officer caught the suspect, and during the struggle to arrest them, their gun fired and wounded them.

According to Mauk, the wound was superficial. The suspect was taken into custody.

Mauk says no officers fired their weapons.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.