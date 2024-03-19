Suspect indicted in Belmont University student’s shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a shocking outcome to what should have been a normal day.

A college student was hit in the head by a stray bullet while walking in the park. She would later be identified as 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig.

On Monday, March 18, News 2 learned a grand jury indicted the man believed to be responsible for pulling the trigger.

The indictment of 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor comes about five months after he was arrested for shooting and killing Ludwig.

While it seems like an open and shut case after records show Taylor admitted to shooting at a van when a stray bullet hit Ludwig, the case is more complicated.

Since her death, Ludwig’s parents have been demanding justice.

“She was a rising star, a rising musician, she had a great future ahead of her and we like to say that people would have known the name Jillian Ludwig in the future, but not for this reason,” said Matt Ludwig, Jillian’s father, in an interview with News 2 back in January.

At the time of her death, Jillian was in a park just miles from Belmont University, where she attended school.

According to an arrest report, officers were flagged down to the park just after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2023 to respond to a report regarding an individual who was seen lying on the track. Upon arrival, officers found Jillian, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities said Ludwig was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in “extremely critical condition.”

Jillian later died.

“She went for a walk in the middle of the afternoon, a jog and, you know, it’s just unimaginable. The tragedy, the senseless tragedy, and the fact that the shooter was out walking the streets after a whole list of crimes and that there is that loophole that needs to close because we don’t want anyone else to live this nightmare that we are going through in losing her,” said Jessica Ludwig, Jillian’s mother.

Her husband agreed, stating, “and the fact that it happened to her, it could happen to anyone.”

Taylor is now being charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering. Both crimes are felonies.

The indictment comes after the case garnered national attention. Taylor, a repeat offender, was prosecuted in April 2023 for a separate case that involved assault with a deadly weapon. However, that case against him was dismissed after three court-appointed judges ruled he was incompetent to stand trial. However, he also didn’t qualify to go to a mental health facility.

In Tennessee, law enforcement, doctors, and crisis responders can involuntarily commit someone, in addition to a parent, family member, or guardian.

If that person has committed a crime, expert doctors will testify as to whether they believe a person is mentally fit to stand trial, but Jillian’s law would make it so “a person committed must remain committed until the competency of the person to stand trial is restored.” If it isn’t restored, a court must assign them a “mandatory outpatient treatment plan.”

Matt and Jessica spoke before the Criminal Justice Subcommittee in January of this year, addressing a proposed law. The goal was to not only share their story, but Jillian’s.

On Monday, News 2 also learned Taylor is now expected to appear before the court in May for a previous aggravated assault charge. Right now, no date has been set for the case related to Ludwig’s death.

