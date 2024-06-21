Suspect indicted in 2023 triple murder, Portland police seek more suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect has been indicted in the triple murder that rocked Portland’s Portsmouth Neighborhood in March 2023 after the lives of two high school students and a 20-year-old were taken.

Since the shooting, Omar Mohammed Osman, now 18, was identified as a potential suspect, the Portland Police Bureau said in a release. After the case was presented to a grand jury on March 10 of this year by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Osman was indicted for multiple counts of first- and second-degree murder, and other charges.

Osman had already been in custody on unrelated charges at the MacLaren Youth Correction Facility in Marion County by the time the murder charges were brought. Police said they’re still seeking additional suspects believed to be involved in the case.

Eskender Tamra (Courtesy: FBI Oregon)

Babu Daudi (Courtesy: FBI Oregon)

Patrick Johnson (Courtesy: FBI Oregon)

On March 25, 2023, three dead bodies were discovered inside a car near the Charles Jordan Community Center following reports of a shooting that happened around 12:30 p.m. Police later identified the victims as 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, 19-year-old Babu Daudi and 20-year-old Patrick D. Johnson, Jr.

“This broad daylight murder in a residential neighborhood not only was tragic because of the loss of three young lives, but it deeply rocked our whole community,” said Chief Bob Day. “It’s my hope that this indictment represents a first step toward healing for the hurting families of the victims, and our entire community.”

Osman was indicted on six counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful firearm possession, seven counts of recklessly endangering another person and first-degree animal abuse.

The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information about additional suspects who have yet to be identified is encouraged to contact Portland police.

