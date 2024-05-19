Suspect identified after student shot, killed on Kennesaw State University’s campus

A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at Kennesaw State University has been arrested.

According to school officials, the suspect, identified as Samuel Harris is now in police custody.

Harris has been charged with aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Harris is not a Kennesaw State student.

The university confirmed a female student was killed following an argument in front of the Austin Residence Complex Saturday afternoon.

Harris ran away but was later caught. The victim’s age and identity were not released.

The deadly gunfire went off feet from where students like Robert Bowns were studying.

“All I heard was bop, bop, bop, seven or eight times,” said Bowns. “Five minutes later, I get a report from the campus that there was an armed intruder on campus.”

The alert went out at 4:07 p.m. It warned people on campus to stay up and lock doors and windows.

“This was really early and still during the time that classes could have been going on,” said Bowns.

KSU Emergency Management said it was safe to come out at 4:43 pm. Police continued to keep Campus Loop Road closed behind the Austin Resident Complex for hours. Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed up to help gather evidence.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig.

Kennesaw State University is providing support and resources to those affected by the shooting.

This is the second time this year that a “KSU Alert” has been put out for an armed intruder.

In January, students and staff were told to shelter in place for hours after reports of a person with a gun on campus. Police say three suspects ran onto the university’s campus after a carjacking in DeKalb County. At least one of them had a gun when the stolen car was spotted in Cobb County.

