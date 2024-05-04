Suspect identified in Placer County shooting that left deputy in critical condition

(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the suspect accused of a shooting that left one of its deputies with major injuries on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office said the man was 37-year-old Stephen Todd Sharp, who had been living out of his van in the Colfax area but is originally from Tennessee.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Colfax.

Placer County deputy in critical condition, man dead following shooting in Colfax

At the time, deputies said they were investigating a van potentially connected to a burglary that happened on Wednesday.

When deputies approached the van, they said a man in his 30s was inside and becoming uncooperative. After attempting to de-escalate the situation, the sheriff’s office said the man began shooting at deputies.

Deputies returned fire and during the altercation, one of them was shot. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said he was in critical condition but was taken to a local hospital and stabilized.

Once the area around the shooting was secured, the sheriff’s office said its Special Enforcement Team approached Sharp’s van where he was barricaded, and determined that he was dead.

