Suspect identified after mass shooting in Fordyce leaves 3 people dead, 10 others injured

FORDYCE, Ark. – Authorities confirmed a Friday mass shooting at a Fordyce grocery store left three people dead and multiple injured.

During a Friday afternoon news conference, authorities stated that 11 people were shot, three of whom were killed, in the shooting. They also noted that two officers were injured during the incident and the suspect was shot before being taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect who was arrested in the shooting as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey from New Edinburg. Officials said Posey is facing three counts of capital murder with additional charges pending.

Ronald Clayton said he and his wife were in their car in the parking lot of the store at the time of the shooting, adding that their car was hit by around 20 bullets but they were not injured.

“I ain’t seen this since I was in the military,” Clayton said. “People are loading up to drive by and shoot innocent people. You know what scum is? That’s what’s floating on top of sewage.”

Tina Jackson said her brother was one of the victims shot and she can’t believe this happened.

“It’s scary to be here in our city in Fordyce and to have something like this happen.” Jackson said. “My brother did get shot. He is going to be okay. He got grazed in the head and his, but he is going to be okay. It’s just scary because you don’t know what to do anymore.”

As police investigated the area, some people were seen hugging each other and others like Clayton said he and his wife are thankful they made it out of the shooting alive.

“The good Lord was looking after us,” Clayton said.

Although police didn’t give any details as to what led to the shooting, Jackson said she hopes nothing like this happens again, noting other communities should be cautious.

“This should be an eye-opener for anyone,” Jackson said.

Authorities said they are in the early stages of the investigation.

