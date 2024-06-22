Suspect identified in grocery store shooting
Police identified 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey as the suspect in the Arkansas grocery store shooting.
Police identified 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey as the suspect in the Arkansas grocery store shooting.
So where is America’s $25,000 EV? It’s coming soon. As EV demand has slowed, automakers have figured out that they need to pivot to practicality and affordability. Here's what's on the near horizon.
Now is as good a time as any to ask your parents about their wealth. You have nothing to lose, and a lot to gain.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump will lay out different summaries of recent history when they meet Thursday for their first debate. See if you can guess at their true economic records.
It's been part of the actress/model's skincare regimen for over 25 years.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates are steadily declining, and although the changes aren't drastic, any decrease is useful. Lock in your rate today.
Breanna Stewart scored 33 points as the New York Liberty improved their record to a franchise-best 14–3.
The singer's trick for thick, lustrous hair is surprisingly simple and affordable too.
Thankfully, Rosario's helmet flap appeared to take the brunt of the ball's momentum.
Streaming video on a VPN? You don't just have to watch on your laptop or phone. Here's how to get that video to your TV.
Try these tips for living a healthy life.
MarketWatch found that EVs' high purchase price, elevated insurance premiums, and charging costs can make them more expensive to own than many gas models.
These pots and pans look high-end and produce great results, according to 17,000+ five-star fans.
Lawmakers in New York and North Carolina believe masks are fueling crime and bigotry, but critics say banning them would be a threat to public health and free speech.
It's time to find out who will be on Team USA. Here's how to watch the 2024 U.S. Track and Field Trials.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
ATM skimming costs consumers and financial institutions more than $1 billion each year, according to the FBI. Here’s how ATM skimming works and how to keep your finances safe.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
"Fancy Dance" director Erica Tremblay, of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation, wanted to center Indigenous women in her film.