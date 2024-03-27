Suspect identified in Fresno County homicide, deputies say
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a suspect they believe killed a man in Fresno County last month.
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deal they were asking for.
Kentucky has lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament in two of the past three seasons.
The guard spent two seasons playing for the Orange.
The Lions learned Sutton was wanted by Florida police when he was working out for them.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson supported one another in an unprecedented way during the “Bachelor” finale.
TikTok, already fighting a proposed law that could lead to a ban of the app in the United States, may soon also find itself in the crosshairs of the Federal Trade Commission.
Early Tuesday morning a cargo ship apparently lost power and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. Eight workers were on the bridge at the time of the accident — two have been rescued, while six remain missing and are presumed dead.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
Six identical yellow, manual-transmission Ford Pinto Wagons are for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Hacienda Heights, California for $16,000 each.
In 2016, Facebook launched a secret project designed to intercept and decrypt the network traffic between people using Snapchat’s app and its servers. The goal was to understand users’ behavior and help Facebook compete with Snapchat, according to newly unsealed court documents. Facebook called this “Project Ghostbusters,” in a clear reference to Snapchat’s ghost-like logo.
Nearly 43,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
Stellantis could reengineer that Fiat 500e platform to accept a gas-powered engine in Europe, in the face of lagging sales for the 500e.
The latter has made snake robots a compelling addition to search-and-rescue teams, as the systems can squeeze into spots people and other robots can’t. NASA JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), never one to shy away from futuristic robotic applications, has been exploring ways the robust form factor could be deployed to scout out extraterrestrial life. Twenty-first-century flybys from Cassini have revealed a water-rich environment, making the ice-covered moon a potential candidate for life in our solar system.
NFL owners have changed what the beginning of the game will look like, the number of coach's challenges, the date of the trade deadline and more.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
More than 48,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that be are still talking about expanding the NCAA tournament.
Microsoft is finally enabling keyboard and mouse support on some Xbox Cloud Gaming titles. Testers can now use the option for the likes of Fortnite, Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves.