Suspect identified, charged in Tuesday night Family Dollar shooting in Lebanon

Lebanon City Police have identified the suspect who was taken into custody during the Tuesday, March 26 shooting at Family Dollar in which one resident was injured.

Octavius Burrus, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of firearms not to be carried without a license and one count of possessing instruments of crime.

Police said that Burrus and the victim were known to each other and this was not a random act of gun violence.

What happened

At approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, Lebanon City Police responded to the Family Dollar on the 300 block of Cumberland Street for a report of shots fired.

According to court documents, a witness to the incident observed Burrus approach the victim at the cash register and said, "What'd you say about my momma? What's you say about my momma?" and reached at his hip with the magazine of the firearm clearly visibly.

The witness said Burrus took out the gun, at which point the victim lunged towards Burrus in an attempt to stop him from shooting. A physical altercation ensued in which Burrus shot at the victim, who was struck on his right hand and grazed on the top of his head.

Police said that upon arrival, officers discovered that a gunshot victim and the suspect were still inside. Officers created a perimeter and announced their presence. Both the victim and the suspect exited the store.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was located at the scene.

The gunshot victim was transported to Penn State University Hershey Medical Center for treatment for his injuries. The victim sustained multiple stitches and permanent loss of function of a digit on his right hand. Medical treatment was done for the injury on his head.

According to the court documents, Burrus admitted to producing a firearm from his waistband and shooting the victim. A black Glock 43 9mm handgun was found inside the store on a shelf where the physical altercation occurred. Burrus allegedly admitted to buying the gun on the street a few years ago.

Video of the incident showed that the victim did not have anything in his hands prior to the gun being used by Burrus, according to court documents.

Police said this incident was not related to an incident at 9th and Chestnut Streets Tuesday.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Name of suspect charged in Lebanon Family Dollar shooting released