The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was arrested Saturday night for an armed robbery that prompted a large police response at Hollywood Casino & Hotel Lawrenceburg.

Daniel Adam Birdseye, 39, of Cincinnati was arrested by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded to the casino around 7:30 p.m.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said that police set up a perimeter around the casino and apprehended an armed male suspect.

McHenry said the Indiana State Police helicopter was sent out to make sure there were no other suspects in the area.

“There were probably at least 6 plus agencies including Boone County Sheriff’s Office came in with a drone, which was very helpful,” McHenry said.

The sheriff added that the drone and the K9 officers played an important role in finding Birdseye.

“The suspect fled into the Oxbo area just east of the casino here, it’s kind of the river bottoms, kind of rough terrain, so very helpful having the drone out there and the canine to track the subject,” he said.

McHenry said deputies are investigating to see if anyone else was involved.

FOX19 reached out to Hollywood Casino for a statement and this was issued by Mike Galle, General Manager:

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of yesterday’s events, we are incredibly thankful for the decisive response by numerous team members, law enforcement, and Indiana Gaming Commission personnel to protect our patrons and staff. Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg remains open and is operating under our normal business hours.”

McHenry said Birdseye was booked into the Dearborn County Jail after midnight.

Prosecutors say they are meeting late Monday morning to finalize his charges.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Suspect identified in armed robbery at Hollywood Casino, Lawrenceburg