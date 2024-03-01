Suspect identified after alleged threats to Live Oak family

Feb. 29—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office identified 29-year-old Javier Arteaga-Tinoco of Live Oak as a suspect allegedly involved in leaving a threatening letter to a Live Oak family, officials said on Wednesday.

At approximately 7:25 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a call on N Street in Live Oak regarding a suspicious person outside a family's front door with a gun.

According to officials, the reporting party's Ring camera footage recorded an unknown male holding a firearm and using the tactical light on the firearm as a flashlight. Prior to leaving the residence, the suspect allegedly left a note threatening the family.

The reporting party and their family could not identify the man at the time and had no knowledge of any prior threats, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that detectives identified Tinoco as the male subject through an anonymous tip. A search warrant was issued to his residence, but investigators were unable to locate Tinoco.

Officials encourage the public to contact law enforcement if Tinoco is seen. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Tinoco is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be driving a black Chevy Crew Cab, according to officials.