Suspect hits 120 mph driving wrong-way on Highway 101 during high-speed chase, CHP says

California Highway Patrol arrested a driver after a high-speed chase through northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday.

CHP officers started chasing a Toyota Camry on southbound Highway 101 near the Kern County line at about 1:07 p.m., Officer Joel Newby told The Tribune.

Newby said he did not know why CHP initiated the chase.

The car entered San Luis Obispo County at about 1:11 p.m., prompting two or three Templeton CHP vehicles to pick up the chase on Highway 46 near Shandon, Newby said.

The driver evaded two different spike strips and sped westbound through the city streets of Paso Robles. Then, the driver entered southbound Highway 101 the wrong way using the Spring Street offramp, Newby said.

CHP officers terminated the vehicle pursuit when the car entered the highway and instead sent a helicopter to follow the vehicle.

The suspect drove 120 mph on the shoulder of the highway for about 10 minutes before crashing near the Camp Roberts off-ramp.

Newby said it was unclear whether or not the driver was injured in the collision. He did not have information on the person’s name or suspected charges.

There were two minor vehicle crashes in the wake of the chase, Newby added.

This is the second notable high-speed chase through San Luis Obispo County in the past two days.

The San Luis Obispo County Sherif’s Office arrested a naked woman Thursday night after she lead deputies on two separate high-speed chases across the county.