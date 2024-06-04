Suspect held for court in May fatal shooting of Erie man, wounding of woman on West Fourth

Erie police hunted down and recovered surveillance video in their search for answers to a double shooting in a lower west side neighborhood on the early morning of May 7 that killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a 31-year-old woman.

Prosecutors on Monday afternoon played that video, which captured the shooting in graphic detail, during the preliminary hearing for the man accused of pulling the trigger.

The woman who was shot, an Erie police patrol officer and a city police detective also testified during the hearing for 34-year-old Melvin D. Burnett Jr., who was charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, attempted homicide and other offenses in the shooting in the 700 block of West Fourth Street.

Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Alison Scarpitti held Burnett for court on all charges following the hearing, including a felony count of receiving stolen property that prosecutors added at the hearing after police determined the gun Burnett is accused of using in the shooting was reported as stolen.

Burnett remains in the Erie County Prison without bond.

Deadly confrontation in the street

Erie police accuse Burnett of fatally shooting Deonte Tate and wounding the 31-year-old woman during a confrontation in the street in the 700 block of West Fourth Street. Police said they learned of the shooting on May 7 at 1:49 a.m. when the city police bureau's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted them to possible gunfire, and callers reported hearing gunshots.

Police arrived to find Tate dead, with gunshot wounds to his head and body. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said following autopsy that Tate died of multiple gunshot wounds, and he ruled the death a homicide.

Police also located the woman, who had gunshot wounds to her legs and lower abdomen, according to investigators. She was taken to UPMC Hamot, where detectives were able to speak to her.

Police said they also located Burnett, who matched the shooting suspect's description, and took him into custody in the area after a brief foot chase. Twelve shell casings and two projectiles were found at the shooting scene, and when officers checked the area where Burnett ran they recovered a Glock 9 mm semiautomatic pistol, according to information in Burnett's criminal complaint.

The surveillance video located by police near the shooting scene showed Burnett pulling a firearm and firing multiple rounds that struck the two victims, corroborating what the woman had told police about the incident, detectives wrote in the complaint.

The fatal shooting was the first homicide in Erie in 2024 and the only one to occur in the city so far this year.

