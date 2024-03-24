Suspect in Greenville Co. double homicide found dead in McCormick Co.

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) — The Mauldin Police Department has shared more details regarding a double homicide that occurred Saturday night.

Shooting at the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments

Officials were at the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments on Saturday.

Officials received a 911 call at around 6 p.m. reporting gunshots coming from the parking lot of the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments on Saturday.

Police, Mauldin Fire and Greenville County EMS, along with investigators from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, responded to the apartment complex on E. Butler Road at around 6 p.m.

The Victims and Suspect

At the scene, officials office found two women that were dead.

“Upon our arrival, uniform patrol found two what appeared to be deceased females on the scene,” said Mauldin Police Captain Tab Clardy. “Investigation potentially appears to be domestic in nature.”

One woman was identified as 52-year-old Kim Melissa Thrift of Greenville. The other woman was identified as 41-year-old Mariellen Bessent Minor, of Greenville. Police shared that the two were friends.

By 10 p.m. on Saturday, police named Christopher Minor as a suspect in the deaths, and added that Minor is a resident of the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments.

Christopher Minor (Photo/Mauldin Police Department)

In a Sunday afternoon press conference, police said that Mariellen Minor and Christopher Minor were married but had separated.

Mariellen Minor and Kim Thrift were at Christopher Minor’s apartment complex to pick up children that the couple shared.

A fight then occurred, leading to the shooting.

Officials shared that Christopher Minor left the scene and that the children were at the apartment when officials arrived. Police said that the children are now with other family members.

Suspect Found

Officials said a park ranger with Baker Creek State Park found Minor’s car on Sunday morning. Minor was found dead by Lake Thurmond with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

