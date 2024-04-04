Suspect in Fresno homicide case arrested, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in a homicide case where a person was found dead on a sidewalk in Fresno has been arrested, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Suspect named in Fresno homicide case, deputies say

According to deputies, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, EMS personnel responded to a report of an injured person along the side of the street, near Chestnut and Harvard Avenues in Fresno.

Deputies investigate suspicious death in Fresno

Sheriff’s officials say medics found the man, later identified as 37-year-old Dominic Greco of Clovis, to be deceased. His injuries were not consistent with a natural death, so EMS contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they, with the assistance of members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, found and captured 36-year-old Angel Edward Gaytan.

Deputies say Gaytan was taken into custody at a home near Olive Avenue and Parkway Drive in Fresno. He is being booked into the Fresno County Jail for being a suspect in the homicide case.

While an arrest has been made, anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8207.

