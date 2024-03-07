Suspect flees Thurston County deputies down a rail trail at over 60 mph

Pedestrians were forced to flee the Chehalis Western Trail near Lacey on Wednesday when a DUI suspect fled down the path at speeds over 60 miles per hour with Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies in pursuit.

Thankfully the lights and sirens of the squad cars warned people in time and there were no injuries.

Deputies had pulled over the man off Rich Road Southeast, suspecting him of DUI. After exiting the vehicle and giving deputies a false name, the man got back in his truck and fled through Lacey before driving onto the trail.

The suspect then turned onto 26th Avenue Northeast where deputies performed a PIT maneuver. The truck spun out into a mud field, but the suspect didn’t give up. He reversed into a driveway and hit a travel trailer.

Deputies pinned in the vehicle but had to break the window and Taser the man to get him into custody.

Later the sheriff’s office learned he was a convicted felon with multiple warrants for his arrest.