Suspect flees scene of crashed stolen vehicle, Wisconsin officers find 2 children inside car

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin found two small children inside a stolen vehicle after it had crashed into two parked cars on April 13.

According to the Madison Police Department, the crash happened in the area of North Thompson Drive at Swanton Road around 8:40 p.m. that Saturday. Officers responded to find two children in the suspect vehicle, unharmed and uninjured.

Witnesses reported seeing a man run away from the crash scene, authorities say. Both parked cars were unoccupied.

Both children were taken to a local hospital out of precaution and Child Protective Services was notified.

As officers were investigating the crash, a woman called dispatch saying her car was stolen from a gas station with two children inside.

The woman stated that she loaned her vehicle to a family member earlier in the day. The family member told police she was pulled over in front of the gas station when a stranger forced her out of the car and drove away.

No arrests have been made even after a K9 and drone were brought in to try and find the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Information may be shared anonymously and could be eligible for a monetary reward.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been provided.

