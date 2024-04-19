Suspect flees into Belfair after trying to run Tacoma officer off the road

Multiple police agencies are looking for a man police believe tried to run a Tacoma officer off the road Thursday evening.

It happened as the officer was entering State Route 16 from Northbound Interstate 5.

After the encounter, the officer pursued the suspect to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge where the pursuit was terminated.

Gig Harbor police then began pursuing the suspect on the north side of the bridge. Near Port Orchard Washington State Patrol joined the chase.

The suspect led police onto State Route 3 into Belfair where an officer performed a PIT maneuver, disabled the vehicle near Peninsula Place. That is about 33 miles from where the chase started.

With the vehicle disabled the suspect ran, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind.

A Mason County Sheriff K-9 unit was brought but they were unable to track the man.

While he has not been caught, police believe they know who the suspect is and believe they have probable cause to arrest him on first degree assault charges.