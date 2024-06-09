Suspect who fired gunshots near police detained: police

(KRON) —A suspect who fired at least one round from a firearm in the direction of police and barricaded himself in an apartment has been detained, the San Jose Police Department announced on X.

The department was alerted to reports of a man breaking glass and throwing items from an apartment window near Warring Drive and Calmor Avenue Sunday morning.

According to SJPD, responding officers witnessed the man continuing to throw items out of the window. The man reportedly discharged at least one round from a firearm in the direction of officers, according to San Jose PD.

The suspect barricaded himself inside of an apartment and refused to leave.

SJPD reported that the barricaded suspect jumped out of the bedroom window at 9:43 a.m. Police said the suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the area and ask residents to avoid the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with KRON4 for updates.

