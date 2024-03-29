Suspect in fatal Victorville shooting arrested in Barstow

Investigators arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Victorville man last week, authorities said.

Gregory Dion Jackson, 53, of Victorville was booked on suspicion of homicide after being taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives about 3:30 p.m. in the Cactus Motel, 916 E. Main St. in Barstow, according to sheriff's officials and county booking records.

He's accused of shooting Marshall Mitchell, 44, shortly after 11 p.m. March 22 at a home in the 16100 block of Tawny Ridge Lane in Victorville, the sheriff's department said in a written statement.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting and encountered Mitchell, who had been wounded in the leg, officials said. He was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

The wounded man left the hospital the following day and was taken to a home in Rancho Cucamonga.

He suffered a "medical emergency" related to his injuries and was taken to San Antonio Regional Hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Investigators soon identified Jackson as the alleged gunman and obtained an arrest warrant, officials said.

Bail for Jackson was set at $1 million pending his initial court appearance, which was scheduled for Tuesday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville murder suspect arrested in Barstow