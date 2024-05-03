Suspect in fatal stabbing pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in connection to a deadly stabbing pleaded not guilty Thursday and is being held without bail.

Jeremy Roberts, 37, is due back in court later this month. He’s accused of stabbing Terrance Clark, 55, on Tuesday in the area of Butte and Tulare streets.

Scrivner’s wife’s statement redacted from restraining order petition

Clark was taken to Kern Medical. He was later pronounced dead.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.