Suspect in fatal stabbing at Dave’s Hot Chicken in Long Beach arrested at LAX

A 29-year-old man from Huntington Beach has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young man in Long Beach on Sunday, authorities announced.

The incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. at Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant on the corner of 2nd Street and Covina Avenue.

The suspect, identified by police as Brandon Nguyen, was arrested Monday at Los Angeles International Airport and booked into Long Beach Jail, a news release from the Long Beach Police Department confirmed.

A search warrant was later executed at Nguyen’s residence, though authorities did not provide any information on evidence recovered at the location.

While it’s not clear exactly what happened, police say an altercation broke out at the restaurant that resulted in the fatal stabbing of the victim, identified by family members as 20-year-old Adrian Hernandez of Long Beach.

Video of the aftermath obtained by KTLA depicted a chaotic scene with Hernandez laying on the floor as paramedics attempted to treat his severe stab wounds.

Authorities are looking for the suspect connected to a deadly stabbing at a Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in Long Beach on Mar. 3, 2024. (OC Hawk)

Authorities say officers responded to the incident within minutes and tried to render medical aid to the victim. Hernandez was rushed to the hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Working in cooperation with local businesses in the area, investigators recovered security footage that led to Ngyuen’s identification and apprehension.

“We will not tolerate acts of violence in our community, and we will commit all available resources to ensuring that those responsible for crimes like this are held accountable,” said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish.

This is the second killing in the 15-block stretch of the Long Beach entertainment district in two weeks. On Feb. 17, a man was shot and killed outside Dogz Bar and Grill after another confrontation.

Nguyen was booked for murder and is being held without bail.

