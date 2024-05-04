Suspect in fatal south Columbus shooting given $1M bond

Watch a previous report on the shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal shooting this past Thursday in south Columbus remains in Franklin County Jail after a judge set his bond at $1 million Saturday.

Lawuan Williams, 19, was issued the cash/surety bond during an arraignment hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas court. Online records show Williams remains in custody at Franklin County Jail.

According to Columbus police, Williams allegedly shot and killed Najaa Ellman, 20, following an argument Thursday afternoon on the 700 block of Reinhard Avenue.

Police said officers found Ellman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, where he was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.

Williams fled the scene in a 2020 Nissan Altima, which was later found near the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Kenilworth Place, police said. Williams, who was hiding in a nearby home, surrendered to police.

Williams is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 13.

