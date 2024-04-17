Suspect in fatal shooting at Macon hotel has been arrested, officials say

A suspect has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a Macon hotel that occurred last week.

Officials said Tuesday the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit and U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Lakesia Renee Williams, 36, at the Economy Hotel located on Pio Nono Avenue.

On April 10, deputies said they responded to a man found shot at the Haven Inn and Suites on Holiday Drive in Macon.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they said they found 28-year-old Anthonio Dewayne McNeill, of Macon, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics treated the victim who later died from his injuries, according to officials. Deputy Coroner Richard Robinson pronounced McNeill dead on scene.

Williams is being held without bond.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Wednesday. More information was expected to be released as it became available.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.