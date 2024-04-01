Suspect in fatal Bremerton stabbing accused of attack with two knives

Witnesses described a bloody fight at the intersection of Sixth Street and Park Avenue in Bremerton Easter morning that resulted in the stabbing death of one man and second-degree murder charges against a suspect who appeared in Kitsap Superior Court Monday.

Emanuel Calderon, 35, was charged with second-degree murder Monday after his arrest Sunday morning. He is being held on $1 million bond at the Kitsap County Jail.

Witnesses told police that Calderon and the victim, identified by Bremerton police as Phillip Graff, were seen yelling at each other Sunday morning from opposite sides of Sixth Street outside the 7/11 store, according to a probable cause statement from Bremerton Police Department. One witnesses told police a woman driving a truck was yelling at Calderon, and then saw Graff exit the same truck on the north side of the street, in the store's parking lot. As Graff continued the verbal altercation Calderon crossed the street to confront him. A second witness told police Calderon began "throwing haymakers" at Graff with a knife in each hand. Caldron struck Graff on his chest with a knife, and as Graff turned to run Calderon continued the assault and stabbed Graff in the back multiple times, according to court documents.

When police detectives arrived they found Graff in the 7/11 parking lot, covered by a sheet. A pool of blood was observed, according to the probable cause statement, along with a trail of blood that ran from Sixth Street through the parking lot to where Graff had collapsed. The report cites multiple stab wounds to Graff's head, neck and chest that were found. He died at the scene, according to a BPD statement.

Calderon was arrested soon after less than a block away, in an alley between Fifth and Sixth Street on the south side of the Bremerton Municipal Court building. He had cuts on his hands consistent with a knife attack, according to BPD's report, and a nearby security video also identified Calderon as the suspect. Calderon initially told police he was defending himself, though witness statements all portrayed him as the aggressor and the only weapon found on Graff's body, a small pocket knife, was still clipped to his front pocket and did not appear to have been used, police said.

A Bremerton police dog was also brought to the scene after Calderon was in custody, and followed a trail from in front of the courthouse, where Calderon was arrested, up Sixth Street to the municipal court's parking lot. A trail of blood was also found there, extending into a nearby parking lot. Blood had been smeared on the courthouse doors, signs and pillars, including an illegible message Calderon is suspected to have written, and the trail led to a concrete retaining wall near the building where two knives were recovered by BPD. Another trail of blood led from the BMC parking lot to the place where Calderon was apprehended without incident by Bremerton police.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Murder charges for man who used with two knives in Sunday attack