Suspect faces murder charge in shooting of 27-year old North Texas man over fender-bender

Lewisville police have arrested a Mesquite man who faces a murder charge in the shooting of a 27-year old man in a parking lot.

Aarion Keonta Morris, 39, is accused of shooting and killing Jonathon Berto after a minor car accident.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KDFW-TV, Berto’s mother found him dead with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Sunday.

Morris shot Berto four times after a minor traffic accident and then fled the scene, the affidavit says.

Lewisville police said they used surveillance footage and a license plate number to link Morris’ vehicle to an address in Mesquite, where he was arrested Tuesday night.

”I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Berto. This is a tragic event, and their loss is something we feel here at the Lewisville Police Department,” Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins said in a news release. “I also want to recognize our officers, detectives, and support personnel who worked tirelessly from the beginning of this case to see it through to a successful arrest.”

In addition to his parents and siblings, Berto leaves behind a girlfriend and infant daughter. He was looking forward to celebrating his first Father’s Day this weekend, his brother Alejandro said.

He described his brother as “hardworking” and “the best family man.”

Now, Berto’s brother is calling for change.

“We need change now, or else we’re still going to have kids being raised without their dads,” he said.

Morris was being held in the Lewisville City Jail. His bond has been set at $2 million.