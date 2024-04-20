Suspect faces murder charge in connection to Fort Worth robbery from December

A suspect was arrested and charged, on Friday, with murder in a carjacking from Dec. 23 where the victim later died, according to Fort Worth jail records.

Jarmel Johnson, 33, faces a murder charge in the death of 33-year-old Chase Warren DeBerger.

According to a Fort Worth police report, authorities were dispatched to the 150 block of southbound East Loop 820 on Dec. 23 in response to a robbery or carjacking.

Johnson was arrested on Dec. 29 on an aggravated robbery charge.

The victim, DeBerger, died on Jan. 15 due to complications from blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.

Johnson was indicted March 20 on a robbery charge. He “intentionally or knowingly, while in the course of committing theft of property and with intent to obtain or maintain control of said property, cause bodily injury to Chase DeBerger by striking him with his hand, or by kicking him with his feet,” according to the indictment.

The indictment also mentions a habitual offender notice. According to court records, Johnson has a criminal history dating back to 2007, including several charges of robbery, aggravated robbery, theft, and burglary of habitation.