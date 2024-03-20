Suspect faces charges in Dearborn home invasion, sexual assault

Wayne County officials are bringing charges against a suspect in a recent Dearborn home invasion and sexual assault incident involving two elderly sisters on St. Patrick's Day.

The suspect, Michael Shawn Holcomb, 52 of Ecorse, faces 10 counts after Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy brought charges in the case this week. The suspect was arraigned in 19th District Court and remanded to jail Wednesday.

“The alleged actions of the defendant in this case are among the most egregious and deplorable that I have seen in my 30 plus years in criminal law. The facts truly shock the conscience," Worthy said. "The 85 and 78-year-old victims were brutalized, tortured, and repeatedly sexually assaulted. We will strive mightily to bring them some semblance of justice."

The incident happened at a home on the sixth block of Carlyle Court Sunday afternoon, with police dispatched to the scene around 1:30 p.m., Dearborn police said. The suspect fled the scene Sunday before Dearborn police tracked the suspect to a nearby hotel using evidence and eyewitness reports.

The two victims, a 78-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman, faced multiple injuries from physical and sexual assault by the suspect, per police. First responders with the Dearborn Fire and Emergency Medical Services provided medical aid to the victims, who are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital for their injuries.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for April 1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Suspect facing charges in home invasion, assault of 2 elderly women